USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $3.07 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Micron Technology comprises about 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

MU traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.13. 39,840,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,253,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

