USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $3.68 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Biogen comprises about 2.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.