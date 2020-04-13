USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $641,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,337,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.93. 380,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

