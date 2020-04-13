USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

