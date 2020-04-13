USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

