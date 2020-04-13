USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,696. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

