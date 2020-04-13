USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.96. 4,543,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

