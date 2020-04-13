USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $614,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 181,419 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 494,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 364,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,251. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

