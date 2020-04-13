USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

