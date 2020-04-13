USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 535,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

