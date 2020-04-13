USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $225.39. 1,013,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,509. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average of $234.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

