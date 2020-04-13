USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 11,952 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 5,746,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,973,609. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

