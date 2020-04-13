USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 4,076 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after buying an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,441. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

