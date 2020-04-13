USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 25,008 Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Davita comprises approximately 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Davita by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,111,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,216. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.