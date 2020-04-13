USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 187.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,214. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

