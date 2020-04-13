USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

