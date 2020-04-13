USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

