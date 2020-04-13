USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

