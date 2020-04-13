USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 34.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.47. The stock had a trading volume of 309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,708. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

