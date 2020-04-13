USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 14,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,792,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.