USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,530 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,940,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $29.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $657.19. 540,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.71. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $692.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

