USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 16,324 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.97. 3,701,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

