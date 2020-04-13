USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 22,511 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

DHI traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $41.04. 7,529,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,933. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

