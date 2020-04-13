USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 5,083 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Global Payments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN traded down $7.37 on Monday, hitting $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.