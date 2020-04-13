USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 5,174 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. 19,313,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The stock has a market cap of $492.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

