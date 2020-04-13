USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 7,282 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.00. 2,192,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

