USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $1.66 Million Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 49.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $3.91 on Monday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

