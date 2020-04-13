USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $945,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. 1,085,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,051. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

