USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

