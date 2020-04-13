USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,932,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,726,000 after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,348,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,571,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. 2,368,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,549. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

