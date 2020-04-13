USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.