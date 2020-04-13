USA Financial Portformulas Corp Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,419. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

