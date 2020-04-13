USA Financial Portformulas Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. 1,497,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

