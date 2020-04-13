USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut USA Truck from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

USAK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.63. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

