Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.27. 1,397,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

