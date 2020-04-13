Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NYSE KO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

