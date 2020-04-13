Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,012,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

