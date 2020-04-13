Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 257.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 143.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 211.1% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

UPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. 2,386,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

