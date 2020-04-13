Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,792,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average is $306.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

