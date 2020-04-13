Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.13. 12,870,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

