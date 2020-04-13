Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

