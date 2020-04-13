Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

