Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

VLO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.70. 397,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

