ValuEngine Lowers Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

