ValuEngine Upgrades Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.15%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

