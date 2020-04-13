Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

