Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 448.8% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.58. 2,810,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.