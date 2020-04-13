Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.