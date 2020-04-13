Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,475,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

