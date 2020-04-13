Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,968,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,413,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

